WGMD Fishing Report 4-19-22

The nor’easter we had on Monday night left us with a hard north wind on Tuesday and no one I spoke with had heard of anyone fishing.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the Inlet was flooded on Monday night and if the Inlet was flooded then the marsh was flooded as well. That means lots of grass in the water that will end up in the surf, the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and the back bays making for some tough fishing conditions for the next few days.

While I was directing all my attention on summer flounder and black sea bass, NOAA has closed the season on scup, which we call porgies, in all federal waters. This is not going to have a major impact on Delaware anglers, but it will be devastating on states to our north. I know for a fact that scup are plentiful in New Jersey because I get reports from several head boats sailing from Point Pleasant, Belmar and Brielle. My guess is the dreaded MRIP has something to do with this.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.