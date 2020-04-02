WGMD Fishing Report 4-2-20

Wednesday saw gale warnings up for the ocean and small craft advisories up for the Delaware Bay.

Over the winter there were some changes to saltwater fishing regulations.

First the good news. Black sea bass and summer flounder regulations will remain the same as they were in 2019. You will be allowed 15 black sea bass at a minimum length of 12.5 inches beginning on May 15 and running until December 31.

Summer flounder season will run from January 1 to December 31 with a four-fish bag limit and a 16.5-inch minimum size.

Bluefish now have a three fish bag limit for shore based and private boaters while charter and head boat customers may keep five bluefish. There is no size limit on bluefish.

Striped bass or rockfish must fall into a slot limit of 28 to 35 inches to be retained and you may only keep one fish per day. During the summer season in Delaware Bay and its tributaries you may keep one fish per day between 20 and 25 inches.

