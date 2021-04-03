WGMD Fishing Report 4/2/21

So, you woke up early this morning, looked outside and saw the bright sunshine, the flowers and trees in bloom and decided to go fishing. Then when you stepped out the door and that 20-knot 31-degree wind hit and let you know right where your skives stopped, you could hear Mother Nature say April Fools.

Governor Carney has decided to allow 1,000 more Surf-Fishing Permits to be sold, but first you have to get a voucher from the Division of Parks. These vouchers will be issued at a future date and must be picked up in person from a park office, not on line. Another person may pick up a voucher for you if they have the vehicle serial number and license plate number.

Should you miss out on getting a Surf-Fishing Permit through the voucher system, you will have a chance to get an Off-Peak Permit in May. These permits will be good Monday through Friday from June 1 through September 3 except Memorial and Labor Day. Then seven days a week from September 7 until December 31.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.