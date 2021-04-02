WGMD Fishing Report 4/2/21

This will be my first fishing report for 2021. It is appropriate that we begin on a day that has a gale warning for Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The weather does look better for the weekend.

Right now, with water temperatures still in the upper 40s, your best bet will be white perch on bloodworms out of the tidal creeks and rivers or along the shoreline at Broadkill Beach.

Freshwater fishermen can find good action at the stocked streams in New Castle County. Once opening day is over, the big crowds are gone and you can fish in relative comfort. I hope to get up there next week.

Those of us who enjoy chasing unicorns can soak bloodworms or fresh bunker in Delaware Bay in hopes of catching and releasing a big rockfish. Carson had a big female on fresh bunker according to Port Penn Bait and Tackle. I will be on Broadkill Beach, as I have been for many years, and if things go as usual, I will watch as a few others catch and I, once again, don’t

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.