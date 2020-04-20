WGMD Fishing Report 4-20-20

On Sunday the sun came out, the temperature climbed to 60 degrees and the wind continued to blow enough to warrant small craft advisories. People did try to fish on Sunday, but when I called my reporting stations, they had very little feedback.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said a few anglers tried for tog at the Outer Wall, but no fish had come back to the cleaning table.

At Old Inlet the report was a few folks fishing the Inlet for tog, but no reports of success.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did say they had heard of a few blues caught from the Inlet on jigs. The hickory shad are on the way.

Further up Delaware Bay, Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic had reports of rockfish too big to keep caught on fresh bunker out of Collins Beach. If I had to guess, I would say they were taken near the Power Plant by chunking with the bunker.

I am seeing photos of surf rods in sand spikes, but no photos of any fish caught from the beach.

With fishing like this, I have no problem staying home.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.