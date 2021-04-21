WGMD Fishing Report 4-20-21

Tuesday was a beautiful day for fishing and I went to Broadkill Beach and tried for black drum. I fished with two rods baited with sand fleas and bloodworms and never had a bite. The only fish I saw caught was a skate. There were a lot of folks on the beach so surely a drum could have been caught and I could have missed it.

I have a correction to make on the cut-off switch for boats of less then 26 feet. A sharp-eyed listener pointed out that that only applies to boats built after January 1, 2020. In my defense, that bit of information was found in the fifth paragraph down in the Coast Guard press release. I apologize to anyone who, like myself, ordered a cut-off switch. I plan to keep mine on my desk to remind me to be much more careful when reading press releases.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Tuesday morning was another blitz of short rockfish in the South Pocket at the Inlet. This time it was Speck Rigs that were the hot bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.