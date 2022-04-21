WGMD Fishing Report 4-20-22

Wednesday was a decent day at the beach and the weather will continue to improve through Friday.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle had a customer fish from his kayak at the junction of Canary Creek and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. He used a white bucktail with a white swimbait to catch and release a 25 and a 26-inch rockfish

during outgoing water. May will be a big month for Henlopen Bait and Tackle. On May 7th they will hold a Kayak Tournament and between May 14 and 28 they will have a surf tournament. Stop by the store and find out all the details.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid had not returned from her tog trip when I first called, but she did get back around 4:50 PM. Captain Brent stayed a little longer to put 30 nice tog in the box.

When I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, I kept getting a busy single. I suspect they are having a phone problem or else there are two teenage girls tying up the line.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.