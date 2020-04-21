WGMD Fishing Report 4-21-20

Monday began with a cold rain and ended with small craft advisories. Tuesday those small craft advisories will change to gale warnings as bad weather continues to plague local fishermen.

I did hear from three different sources that blues were caught out of Indian River Inlet, but have yet to see any photos. Incoming water is the best time to fish for blues and a metal lure will work better than a bucktail or jighead with a plastic tail. Actually, the bucktail or jig will catch blues, but the metal lure will last more then one or two fish. The fact that the metal lure has the hook trailing fairly far back from the leader means you don’t need a wire leader. I also buy metal lures with a single hook or change out any that come with trebles to singles.

Other than the blues and a few tog and short rockfish at the Inlet, there is just not much going on. I see posts on Facebook from out of state people trying to figure out how to come to Delaware and go fishing. Don’t bother.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.