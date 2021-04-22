WGMD Fishing Report 4-21-21

With gale warnings up on Wednesday fishing was pretty much at a standstill. There was a hit and miss bite of small rockfish at the South Pocket of Indian River Inlet in the morning according to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. The gale warning is scheduled to continue through Thursday. The temperature dropped from 81 to 54 degrees at my house in just a few minutes as the rain passed through on Wednesday afternoon.

The best fishing in Delaware right now is in the ponds. I have seen reports and photos of big crappie, bass and pickerel caught on crankbaits, jigs with Gulp! swimming minnows, spinners and live baits such as minnows and worms.

One of the better ponds is Wagamons in Milton where DNREC Secretary Shawn M Gavin officially open a new boat ramp on Tuesday. The new concrete ramp will allow boats to 20 feet to launch and has a courtesy dock.

The $315,000 cost was covered by funds from the 5% federal excise tax on fishing equipment and monies collected from Delaware’s general fishing license.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.