WGMD Fishing Report 4-21-22

Thursday was a bit more windy and cooler than called for.

Lewes Harbour Marina didn’t see a fish all day as none of their charter or head boats left the dock. Henlopen Bait and Tackle and Old Inlet Bait and Tackle didn’t answer the phone.

Patty at Captain Bones did record several freshwater citations. Jymier Hicks had a 1.03-pound white perch on a bloodworm while fishing at Reedy Point. Quentin Stokes was soaking a bloodworm at Stays Landing when he caught a 1.55-pound white perch. Young Miss Maci Miller had two Delaware Youth Citations. She caught a .80-pound white perch and a .95-pound crappie. Both were taken from Silver Lake in Dover. Colin McLaughlin used a Berkley Power Bait to fool a 2.48-pound trout out of White Clay Creek.

Williamsville Country Store weighed in a 2-pound, 5-ounce crappie for Zachery Tasman. He caught the big fish out of Coursey Pond.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.