WGMD Fishing Report 4-22-20

Tuesday saw gale warnings followed by a severe thunderstorm watch and the rest of the week does not look much better. I know it’s only April, but the mild winter had me spoiled and I had hopes for an early spring. Instead, we are getting wind, rain and below average temperatures.

Some bad news for charter and head boat owners. They will not be able to operate in Delaware, Maryland or Virginia in the foreseeable future. All three governors have placed charter and head boats on the non-essential list of businesses. I have had a reservation on the Angler out of Ocean City for their May 15 sea bass trip since February. Doesn’t look like I’ll be making that trip.

The trophy striped bass season in the Maryland part of the Chesapeake Bay opens on May 1, and those charter boats won’t be running either. Unless the rules change, private boats can fish for stripers over 35 inches, but once they put a limit of one fish per angler in the boat, they will have to quit. No catch and release allowed.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.