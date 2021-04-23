WGMD Fishing Report 4-22-21

Gale warnings were still up on Thursday and to the best of my knowledge, no boats left the dock or their trailers. Friday doesn’t look much better with seas to three and four feet, but Saturday morning does look fishable with southwest winds of five to ten knots and seas two feet or less. The wind and seas do build in the afternoon to ten to fifteen knots and two to three feet. Sunday, we go right back in the washing machine with northwest winds to 20 knots and seas to seven feet. Once we get through the weekend and everyone goes back to work, the forecast is for warm and calm weather.

A lot of anglers are anxious for the start of the flounder season. As of today, I have heard of one flounder caught out of Indian River Bay and one out of the bay behind Assateague Island. The water remains just too cold for the flounder to get in a feeding mood and these northwest winds are making matters worse by blowing warm surface water away from shore. A week of warm weather and south winds just might get things started.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.