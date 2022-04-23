WGMD Fishing Report 4-22-22

Friday spring finally sprung.

My son Roger and I fished Indian River Inlet from the north side just west of the bridge. We arrived at 9:30 AM at slack low water and as soon as we had the slightest bit of incoming current the shad bite was on. Roger used a Speck Rig and had a shad on almost every cast. I stuck with my Stingsilver and shad dart combination and picked away at them. We left them biting at 1:00 PM.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said three of his customers had their limit of tog at the Outer Wall using sand fleas and green crabs. Another customer had a 26-inch black drum at Broadkill Beach on a clam. Two customers caught two keeper flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on white Gulp!

Lewes Harbour Marina said Anthony and Robbie, who work at the shop, went fishing in the Canal and caught two nice flounder.

Old Inlet said a 19-inch blue was caught out of the Inlet on Thursday.

