WGMD Fishing Report 4-23-20

Wednesday began with temperatures close to or below freezing, then the wind picked up and the small craft advisories came out. It looks like a short window of fishable weather on Thursday morning, but after that, it’s back in the washing machine.

I have a correction to Tuesday’s report. Maryland will allow charter and head boats to operate, but they may only carry ten people, including the captain and mate, and these people must observe social distancing and stay at least six feet apart. This will be difficult for charter boats, but doable. It is not going to work for head boats. Most head boats carry at least fifty people and some as many as one hundred. I don’t believe they can make any money with only eight paying customers.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marine on Wednesday afternoon. Amanda and Tommy have the store laid out for social distancing. Both were busy setting up new stock or filling reels with line.

I did see one boat trying to fish the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. It was rough, the water was dirty and the wind was howling. At least they were trying.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.