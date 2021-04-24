WGMD Fishing Report 4-23-21

Friday was another blowout, but Saturday looks good.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats sailed on Friday, but several are prepared to go on Saturday.

When we spoke with Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V was planning to run for tog on Saturday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said one regular customer had a few small rockfish on Friday morning out of Indian River Inlet. Other than that, there were no reports from the beach or inlet.

Apparently, I am not the only one who is confused by the Coast Guard notice about cut-off switches. The cut-off switches must be on and used on all boats less than 26 feet in length made after January 1, 2020 that have a motor with at least three horse power. Boats with enclosed cabins are exempt.

Since I expect all boats made after January 1, 2020 have cut-off switches on their motors the Coast Guard is giving fair warning that if they see an operator underway and not attached to his cut-off switch he or she is going to get a ticket.

