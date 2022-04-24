WGMD Fishing Report 4-23-22

Saturday saw continued good fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid, the Top Fin and the Savannah Lynn all had good numbers of tog. Sandy Davis had an 8.74-pound tog on the Katydid. Billy Mister caught a 21-inch tog at the Outer Wall on a shrimp.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the head boat had a pick of tog and he saw a 24-inch blue caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said his customers did well at the Outer Wall collecting limits of tog on sand fleas and green crabs. The shops own Drunken Tog Jigs were used for most of these catches. Broadkill Beach produced two black drum and one rockfish. Baits were sand fleas and clams. Several keeper flounder were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on white Gulp! during out going water. Herring Point saw two rockfish and one 24-inch blue. Three Rs and Fenwick Island saw two black drum on sand fleas and two rockfish on bloodworms.

