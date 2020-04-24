WGMD Fishing Report 4-24-20

Thursday was damp and chilly, but the wind stayed down and allowed for some folks to get out fishing. As for the weekend, fuhgeddaboudit.

I decided to drive down to the Inlet on Thursday morning just to see if anything was going on. I arrived as the incoming current was slowing and saw several folks trying for tog. I was there until the current changed from in to out and never saw a tog caught.

I did see a shad caught. The angler put it in a bucket with a small bluefish. He was using a small bucktail behind a casting sinker.

I checked out the parking lot at the boat ramp and there were four big trailers there. My guess is those boats may have been out trying for tog. I have no idea if they were successful.

There were three or four smaller boats drifting through the inlet. If they had any luck, I didn’t see it. The water was reasonably clear on the incoming.

I called Lewes Harbour Marina and Tommy said he had no reports of any fish caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal or the Outer Wall.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.