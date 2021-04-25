WGMD Fishing Report 4-24-21

The weather on Saturday was as good as advertised. Sunday looks to be as bad as Saturday was good with seas to seven feet in the ocean. The week ahead should see air temperatures to 80 degrees with south winds. I can’t wait.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Loghan Slaughter was fishing the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with his Dad when he caught a 20-inch flounder on Gulp!. She also saw several private boats come in with tog from ocean structure.

Brooke and Brandy Timmons along with Shawn Smith caught shad from the surf on metal and one smooth dogfish on cut bait.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us shad were caught out of the Inlet on darts and small metal lures. The rockfish bite was much slower on Saturday.

At Hook ‘em and Cook “em Burt said some private boats had tog from Site 11. One boat with four anglers had 16 to 7.62 pounds.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us a few flounder were caught near the Inlet. Shad fishing was good on the South Side.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.