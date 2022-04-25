WGMD Fishing Report 4-24-22

Sunday completed a weekend of good fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported the Katydid had a limit of tog for her party. On Saturday, Raymond Maxwell, Jr. caught a Delaware Citation 10.5-pound tog on the Katydid. Sunday saw several private boats get in on the tog action and return from the ocean with limits. The Pirate King caught some flounder on Sunday.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boat had better fishing on Sunday. Some of the clients had tog limits while others had at least a few fish. Some private boats came in from ocean structure with limits of tog.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle told us Sunday was a very good day for his customers. One caught a 29 and a 31-inch rockfish at Broadkill Beach on bloodworms during the incoming tide. Another had bluefish at Herring Point on Fishbites. Three Rs Road saw a black drum caught on sand flea Fish Gum.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.