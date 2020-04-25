WGMD Fishing Report 4-25-20

Friday saw a pretty steady rain in the morning with small craft advisories up all day. Saturday may turn out to be fishable with northeast winds of 10 knots and seas running to five feet.

Amanda, at Lewes Harbour Marina, is planning to hold the Joe Morris Memorial Flounder Tournament on May 29. This contest provides a sizable donation to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness as well as a large amount to the top flounder by weight. We will have more on this as the date nears.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told me he saw two keeper rockfish, both over 30 inches, caught on bunker. One was taken from a boat and the other from the Inlet jetty.

In Ocean City, Maryland, Scott Lenox was at it again. This time he managed to catch a four-fish limit of flounder between 17 and 20 inches. He said the water temperature in the Thorofare was 53 degrees and he caught his fish on Dale Timmons Deadly Double rigs baited with four-inch pink Gulp! swimming mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.