WGMD Fishing Report 4-25-21

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday and will be up into Monday morning. After that, it looks pretty good for the rest of the week.

The upper Delaware Bay is finally producing big rockfish. Both Captain Bones in Odessa and Smith Bait in Leipsic reported rock inside and above the 28 to 35-inch slot limit. The Yellow Can off of Augustine Beach was one location mentioned as a good starting point. Boats launching from Collins Beach also had good luck which indicates the bite would be near the Power Plant.

Cut bunker has been the best bait. Remember, you must use a non-offset circle hook when bait fishing for striped bass. I rig a six-inch leader of 60-pound Fluorocarbon to a fish-finder rig. I leave the reel in freespool with the clicker on. Let the fish run after the pick up before engaging the drag and the circle hook will do its job.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few small rock and lots of shad were caught at the inlet on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.