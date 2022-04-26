WGMD Fishing Report 4-25-22

It was a blue Monday unless you were catching shad out of Indian River Inlet. That’s according to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. While hickory shad are not exactly top table fare, they put up a good fight and will take to the air just like their cousins the tarpon. To get the most out of these fish you should use light tackle. A six or seven-foot spinning outfit with ten or twelve-pound mono line and a four or five-foot shock leader of 20-pound Fluorocarbon that goes to a Cross-Loc snap. I use a metal lure like a Stingsilver the weighs about 1-1/2 to 2 ounces. I tie on a shad dart to the snap ring on the Stingsilver with a five to six-inch piece of the 20-pound Fluorocarbon. The weight of the Stingsilver carries the shad dart to the middle of the inlet and down to the shad. Some anglers use small spoons or darts behind a sinker, others use Speck Rigs. Whatever you use, catching shad is a lot of fun.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.