WGMD Fishing Report 4-26-22

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid had tog and a private boat also found some tog. Baits were green crab and sand fleas.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was excellent shad fish during incoming water at Indian River Inlet. Small rockfish have been taken as well on small bucktails and soft plastics. Tog including the occasional keeper have been caught on green crab from the rocks.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said tog fishing at the Outer Wall was off on Tuesday. Two of his customers ran out there and could only find six keepers on green crabs. Two other customers had better luck in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. One caught a keeper rockfish on bloodworms from shore and another had a keeper from his kayak on a white bucktail. The only surf report Jordan had was a small black drum caught at Fenwick Island on sand fleas.

