WGMD Fishing Report 4-27-22

Small craft advisories were up on Wednesday and they will be up all-day Thursday and probably up again on Friday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats went out on Wednesday, but on Tuesday, William Lindsay weighed in a 19-pound tog he caught on the On Delivery with Captain Mike Rivera.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle they checked in two flounder to 19 inches caught on Tuesday out of Indian River Bay by Joe Ribinsky. Also on Tuesday, Jim Walsh caught a 33-inch black drum from the surf.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported Wednesday was another great day for catching shad from Indian River Inlet. Shad darts and small spoons were once again the top producers. Tog fishermen caught small ones on green crabs with no keepers reported.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said a 30-inch rockfish was caught from the surf at Three Rs Road on sand flea Fish Gum. A small black drum was caught from the surf at Gordon’s Pond. Small flounder were caught out of Canary Creek at the Pilottown Road Bridge.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.