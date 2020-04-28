WGMD Fishing Report 4-28-20

Monday began with rain and wind with small craft advisories up all day. Tuesday looks like it may be fishable and I hope to try somewhere for something because after that, it’s all downhill. I look for gale, if not storm warnings, later in the week.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Dwayne Currie was perch fishing in Cedar Creek on Sunday when he caught a 1.42-pound crappie on a grass shrimp.

My friend and DMS Secretary Emeritus George Mood caught a bluefish at Fenwick Island on Saturday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us a few tog and short rockfish were caught out of the Inlet on Monday.

If you have a boat, you may want to think about getting it ready for fishing. Mine is still under a tarp that has been torn up since that big blow we had a few weeks ago. Ordered a real boat cover today and as soon as it arrives, I will begin the process of seeing if my 1996 Mercury two-stroke is going to run another year. If not, I will be doing a lot more surf fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.