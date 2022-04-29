WGMD Fishing Report 4-28-22

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday and, as I suspected, they will be up again on Friday.

I called Lewes Harbour Marina, Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and Henlopen Bait and Tackle. The only one who had heard of a fish being caught was Jordan at Henlopen who said one customer called to tell him he caught a rockfish out of Canary Creek on a bloodworm.

One problem with a hard northwest wind is it moves the warm surface water away from shore and replaces it with the colder bottom water. As an example, the water temperature at Lewes on April 27 was 58 degrees, at 4:00 PM on April 28 it was 54 degrees. A sudden drop like that will shut down fishing because it is a shock to cold-blooded fish like flounder, rockfish and bluefish.

The forecast for the next ten days calls for air temperatures in the 60s and 70s with winds from the north and east. The water temperature will increase, but not overnight.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.