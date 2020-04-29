WGMD Fishing Report 4-29-20

Considering what the weather will be like the rest of the week, Tuesday was a beautiful spring day. The conditions start downhill on Wednesday with wind gusts to 25 knots and three to four-foot seas then really hit their stride on Thursday with 20 to 25-knot winds, gusts to 30 knots and seven to ten-foot seas. Things don’t calm down until Sunday.

My friend Taylor Deemer fished with Mason Newsham and Mat King on Saturday in the Nanticoke River where Taylor caught a 11.7-pound blue catfish and Mason had one that tipped the scale at 12.4 pounds.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said some tog were caught at the Outer Wall on Tuesday with green crab and sand fleas the top baits. He saw a few boats in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, but so far, he has not seen any flounder caught.

I fished Indian River Inlet Tuesday morning during incoming water. I tried for shad and/or bluefish and caught neither. Several folks were fishing for tog and I did see one put in a cooler.

