WGMD Fishing Report 4-29-22

Small craft advisories were up on Friday, but they will be coming down for the weekend.

I called Lewes Harbour Marina and Henlopen Bait and Tackle. Once again, the only one who had heard of a fish being caught was Jordan at Henlopen. He had a few scattered reports of tiny bluefish at Broadkill Beach and Three Rs Road and one rockfish out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a bloodworm.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported a very nice flounder caught by Bruce Lynch, Sr. out of Indian River Bay. The big flatty measured 25 inches and was caught on a Bad Wind Bottom Dragger.

The water temperature at Lewes was still 54 degrees on Thursday, but it should start back up over the weekend when the wind lays down and switches to the south.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the shad fishing on incoming water has remained very good at the Inlet. Shad darts and small spoons remain the top producers. I plan to be there early Saturday morning.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.