WGMD Fishing Report 4/3/20

Thursday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up again on Friday.

Those who fish the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay have some very restrictive rockfish (striped bass) regulations for 2020. Beginning on April 1, it is illegal to catch and release rockfish, period. Exactly how this will be enforced, I do not know, but If I caught one, I would pick up and move to an entirely different location. Since the bay and all of its tributaries will hold a considerable number of both small and large rockfish at this time of year what this regulation does is shut down all fishing for fear of being arrested for catching and releasing a single rockfish.

Beginning on May 1 the trophy season will start with a one fish bag limit and a 35-inch minimum size. The summer and fall regulations have not been set, but it may be a one fish bag limit for shore and private boat fishermen and a two-fish bag limit for customers on charter and head boats.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.