WGMD Fishing Report 4-30-20

Small craft advisories were up on Wednesday and a gale warning will be up for Thursday when seas are forecast between seven and nine feet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he had customers fishing the surf and the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, but had not seen a fish when I called in the late afternoon.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle it was the same report. A very few keeper tog and short rockfish during the day with a couple of keeper rockfish at night from the Inlet. Sand fleas and green crab for the tog with bucktails and plugs for the rockfish.

I have had some very good reports of catfish caught out of the Nanticoke and Broadkill rivers. While Thursday is not going to be a day to venture too far from home, the weekend looks fishable and considering how bad the saltwater fishing has been, you may want to give the tidal rivers a shot. Boat launches are available in Milton and Lewes for the Broadkill River and at Phillips Landing and in Seaford and Laurel for the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.