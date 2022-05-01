WGMD Fishing Report 4-30-22

The weather was a bit blustery and pretty cold on Saturday morning when my sister Debbie and I arrived at Indian River Inlet close to the time of high tide. I was hoping to put her on some hot shad fishing, as I had done for my son the week before, but such was not to be. I don’t know what the problem was, but the shad just didn’t want to play nice. Guys were picking one or two here and there, but no one was catching like they have been for the past two weeks. Fortunately, my sister is much more a bird watcher than a fisherwoman, so the turns, gulls and cormorants kept her happy.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid was out on ocean structure and returned with a boat limit of tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said some larger rockfish have been caught out of Indian River Inlet on SP Minnows after dark. Smaller rock are taken at daybreak on soft plastics. Small tog are caught on green crab.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.