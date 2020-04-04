WGMD Fishing Report 4-4-20

Friday saw a change of pace from small craft advisories to a gale warning and Saturday doesn’t look much better.

While state parks and wildlife areas remain open to the public and fishing remains one of the recommended activities, all restrooms and Jonny Hops have been closed. One reason why these facilities have closed is because some of our knuckle dragging Neanderthal friends and neighbors with the intellect of root vegetables have been stealing the toilet paper and anti-bacterial soap from the restrooms and Jonny Hops. With so many stories of selfless devotion from so many good people during this very trying time it is good to know that the dregs of society are still out there making it difficult for the rest of us.

As for fishing, with the wind howling out of the north or northeast, white perch are about the only game in town. The tidal rivers and tributaries are providing decent action with bloodworms the best bait. Catfish are found in the same areas with cut bunker or homemade baits best for them.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.