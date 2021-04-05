WGMD Fishing Report 4-4-21

Easter Sunday was a perfect day for attending church and showing off you spring finery, but it was still a bit too windy and cold for open-water fishing.

I talked with Captain Pete on the Top Fin out of Angler’s Marina in Lewes and he is in the water and ready to go tog fishing. He hopes to put some on the cleaning table this week.

Down at Indian River Marina, I spoke with Chris who said the Judy V and the Captain Bob will soon be ready to start the 2021 season. The charter fleet is also getting ready to sail.

Up state, Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch and a few small rockfish have been caught from the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on bloodworms. Catfish were pulled from the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal with cut bunker the top bait.

At Smith Bait in Leipsic the report was white perch and rockfish to 25 inches on bloodworms at Collins Beach.

Over in the Chesapeake, shad are beginning to run in the Nanticoke and Potomac rivers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.