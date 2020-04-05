WGMD Fishing Report 4-5-20

Saturday was back to small craft advisories with the same already posted for Sunday. A hazy fog added to the misery. It looks like Monday and Tuesday may be fishable if you have your own boat or can drive up on the beach. Keep in mind that all public restrooms are closed.

Freshwater fishing is holding up well. This may not be much comfort to those who have 25-foot center consoles, but if you can fish from shore or have a small boat capable of working in the many ponds we have in Delaware, there are some nice fish to be caught.

A saw a recent report from a Delaware pond where bass, pickerel and crappie were caught on small jigs baited with minnows. These were not little fish, but decent size and I am sure they gave a good fight on light tackle.

Another report had the same fish plus a few yellow perch taken on Mepps spinners and plastic jigs from a different Delaware pond. That report also included a 17-inch bass caught on a surface plug.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.