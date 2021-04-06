WGMD Fishing Report 4-5-21

Monday saw sunny skies and light winds, but most Delaware boats remain sitting high and dry. We are still waiting for the water temperature in the bay and ocean to get above 50 degrees before flounder and rockfish show much interest in taking a bait or lure.

Dan’s Tackle reported a young man caught a 3.5-pound brown trout out of Newton’s Pond over the weekend. Unfortunately, they didn’t get the young man’s name.

At Ice House Bait and Tackle the report was rockfish between 17 and 20 inches caught out of Indian River Inlet using soft plastic paddletails on jig heads.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the same report and added that saltwater flies also produced rockfish from the inlet. A few small tog were taken from the rocks over the weekend. No particular baits were mentioned, but I suspect green crabs or white leggers were used.

The two boats that are running from Ocean City, the Morning Star and Fish Bound, are catching tog to double digits. Both are also releasing large females.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.