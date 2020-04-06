WGMD Fishing Report 4-6-20

Sunday saw the wind drop out, but seas in the ocean remained around six feet. Monday and Tuesday look good if you don’t mind a bit of rain.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said she sold some green crabs on Sunday morning to hopeful tog fishermen, but had not seen any fish on the cleaning table when I called. She had seen some white perch caught out of the Broadkill River on bloodworms.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic had good reports of catfish and white perch from the tidal rivers and creeks in Lower New Castle County. Bloodworms have worked on the perch while cut bunker has been best for the catfish.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us there were a good number of folks fishing the surf on Sunday. The reports that came back to his shop were a scattering of short rockfish on bloodworms. Indian River Inlet has produced a few keeper tog on crab baits. A few short rock have been taken on jigs.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.