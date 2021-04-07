WGMD Fishing Report 4-6-21

Tuesday was a beautiful day, but still most Delaware boats remain on the hard or tied to the dock. The lone exception is the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines who fished the Outer Wall from Lewes and brought some tog back to Angler’s Marina.

Old Inlet reported that young Brooke Timmons caught what was the first kingfish of the season on a bloodworm at Fenwick Island. They also reported that a few small rock and tog were caught out of Indian River Inlet.

The big fish of the day was reported by Taylored Tackle in Seaford. Colt Williamson caught a 47.75-pound blue catfish out of the Nanticoke River. According to my Delaware Fishing Guide, this is the second blue cat over 47 pounds that Mr. Williamson has caught. Taylored Tackle also reported that Lamar Meek had a 3.10-pound trout from Newton’s pond.

The water temperature in Delaware Bay off of Lewes has reached 50 degrees so it is possible we could see rockfish and black drum at Broadkill Beach very soon.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.