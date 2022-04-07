WGMD Fishing Report 4-6-22

No change in the marine forecast; it still looks really bad.

I did get an encouraging report from Fish in OC’s Scott Lenox. He went out to catch the first summer flounder out of Ocean City. With a northwest wind at over 20 knots, he almost went back to the dock, but decided to give it one drift in the bay and low and behold, that’s all it took. He caught a keeper on one of his Deadly Double rigs baited with a Gulp! 5-inch white twister tail. He used a 4-ounce sinker to over come the fast drift caused by the high wind. He also reported on more black drum caught out of the Assateague surf.

Henlopen Bait and Tackle reported that Kevin had a 41-inch and Noah had a 38-inch smooth dog shark out of the surf. There was some question as to the whether these fish were eatable. I can assure they are. Just be sure to clean out the bloodline down the back bone as quickly as possible.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.