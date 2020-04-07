WGMD Fishing Report 4-7-20

Monday was a beautiful spring day with light winds. Tuesday looks good as well.

I begin this report at Echo Lake in Howell, New Jersey where my five-year-old granddaughter Charlotte caught her first fish. Actually, she caught two, a trout and a sunfish on a real spinning outfit, not a toy. My son Roger said she is a natural. I said of course.

Staying with family ties, my nephew Justin Twilley and his friend Brian Cook fished out of Augustine Beach on Sunday evening catching and releasing two stripers measuring 36 and 40 inches. They were using fresh bunker.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Derek Sherman, Matt Purnell and Carter Hayes fished the ocean side of the Outer Wall with green crabs to catch three keeper tog and several shorts.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that short rockfish to 25 inches were caught from the beach on bloodworms and cut bunker.

Scott Lenox reports a few speckled trout have been caught around the route 50 and 90 bridges.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.