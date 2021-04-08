WGMD Fishing Report 4-7-21

The weather was just about perfect for fishing on Wednesday, but unfortunately, the water temperature in the bay and ocean remains on the cold side of 50 degrees so not much action in either of those bodies.

I took a trip over to Laurel to fish at the new dam and spillway below Records Pond. I started fishing here about 70 years ago and while the new dam and spillway are very nice and a good way to spend our fishing license money, the fishing has not changed all that much.

I rigged up a tandem shad dart setup as I have used here many times to catch shad and herring. I cast the rig across the spillway and let the current take it down stream while I worked it to put some life into the darts. In spite of my best efforts, my rig was completely ignored.

A gentleman came up on the pier and began fishing with a Sabiki rig. He was catching fish on every cast. I rerigged with smaller darts and still went without a hit. Some days things just don’t work out.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.