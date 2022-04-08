WGMD Fishing Report 4-7-22

Small craft advisories will be up right thru the weekend.

Since no one in their right mind went fishing today, I have some information to pass along concerning fire extinguisher regulations that will take effect on April 20. The Coast Guard’s new rules concerning fire extinguishers that are more than 12 years old is they are no longer considered serviceable and must be replaced. This includes both disposable and rechargeable models. The manufacture date on the unit is

what determines the age, not the date you bought it.

Depending on the size of your boat you must have the correct number of extinguishers. They must be labeled 5-B or 20-B. Those labeled B-1 or B-2 are no longer acceptable.

My boat is a 1996 Starcraft and I have no idea how old the fire extinguisher is. I check the gauge to make sure it is still in the green, but I have never checked the date of manufacture.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.