WGMD Fishing Report 4-8-20

Tuesday was a nice day, but if people were fishing, they kept it a secret. The rest of the week looks a bit damp and windy.

There are some locations where you can fish and keep your social distance from other anglers. One is the old Route 12 Bridge that once went over the Broadkill River. You can drive right up to the river and set up a chair, bait up with bloodworms and fish right there. If someone else shows up they can fish from the other side or even halfway across the old road and be well outside the six-foot boundary. White perch would be the primary target.

The bridge that crosses Canary Creek just before the boat ramp in Lewes offers easy access. The grassy area on one side and the marsh on the other side are also good locations for fishing. Here too, it should be easy to keep at least six feet from the other fishermen. I think bloodworms would be the best bait. You might even try a live minnow and perhaps catch the year’s first flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.