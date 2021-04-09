WGMD Fishing Report 4-8-21

I had planned to go fishing around Broadkill Beach or the Broadkill River on Thursday morning, but by the time I got my lazy butt in gear the wind was up, the tide was out and fishing prospects didn’t look good. I finally got away around noon and drove to several fishing locations looking for people catching fish. People I found, fish I did not.

My final stop was at Broadkill Beach where I counted three vehicles on the sand, but they were too far away to tell if they were catching anything. From the look of the bay, white caps and dirty water, I suspect they were not.

The poor fishing was confirmed when I called several tackle shops and all but one reported no fish on Thursday. Old Inlet did report a few small tog on crabs at the Inlet and a very few small rock at the Inlet on swimbaits and from the surf on bloodworms.

The weekend is not looking great. East winds and rain will not provide ideal fishing conditions for fresh or saltwater anglers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.