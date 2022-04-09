WGMD Fishing Report 4-8-22

Small craft advisories continue until Monday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and a private boat ran on Friday. Both brought tog back to the cleaning table, but not in any great number or size. I am getting the same report from the boats running out of Ocean City. The Fish Bound is working hard to put a catch of tog together and they are culling out a bunch of shorts to get enough keepers to make up a good catch.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report has not changed. Small tog on sand fleas and green crabs fished in the rocks. Short rockfish are caught on soft plastics fished during the predawn hours. Still no sign of shad. My dogwood tree’s blossoms have apparently lied to me.

Trout fishing will be open to everyone this weekend and it will be interesting to see if the New Castle County creeks are as crowded as they were last weekend. The weather will be just right for trout fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.