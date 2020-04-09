WGMD Fishing Report 4-9-20

Wednesday was beautiful. Thursday will be fishable in the morning, but gale warnings are up for the afternoon and through the day on Friday.

Tom at Lewes Harbour Marina said private boaters are catching tog at the Outer Wall on green crabs and sand fleas. There are short rockfish in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and further up the Broadkill River there are some nice white perch. Bloodworms will work on both species while small jigs will attract the rockfish. Please use circle hooks when fishing with bait.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was small rockfish caught from the inlet on jigs with plastic tails. Silver has been a good color. Tog are in the inlet and will take green crabs or sand fleas. Slack water has been the best time to fish and east of the bridge has been the best location.

Small rock to 25 inches have been caught from the beach. Bloodworms or cut bunker make the best baits. Only those Delaware residents who have a surf fishing permit may drive on the beach to surf fish.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD fishing report.