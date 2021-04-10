WGMD Fishing Report 4-9-21

Friday was cool and cloudy with periods of very light rain and strong east winds. The weekend weather is not looking good with rain and wind and seas to four feet.

DNREC has selected April 14 as the day they will issue the 1,000 Surf-Fishing Vouchers. Six state parks have been selected as the sites where people can pick up the vouchers that will allow them to purchase a permit. The sites will be open from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM. No more vouchers will be issued after 3:00 PM.

Brandywine Creek will have 150 vouchers. Lums Pond will have 125. Killens Pond will have 125. Cape Henlopen will have 250. Delaware Seashore will have 250. Trap Pond will have 100.

You must pick up the vouchers in person. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle and wear your mask while getting the voucher. The vouchers must be redeemed at the same park where they were issued. Vouchers may be redeemed beginning on April 14 until April 28.

