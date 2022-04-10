WGMD Fishing Report 4-9-22

Small craft advisories continue through Sunday.

On Saturday I went out looking for people fishing. My first stop was Old Inlet Bait and Tackle where Butch and the gang were celebrating the shop’s 60 years in business. When they opened, I was 19 years old and a Seaman First Class in Uncle Sam’s Navy. Butch did say they were catching small rockfish, early in the morning, on small bucktails. He also reported small tog on green crabs at Indian River Inlet.

My next stop was at the northside of the Inlet by the bridge. The sidewalk had eroded further and there are nice, new red and white signs telling people to stay off. There were a number of people fishing the rocks, but I didn’t see any fish caught.

Finally, I stopped at Henlopen Bait and Tackle where I spoke with Jordan Petterson. He told me two private boats had some tog and several folks fishing the Broadkill River from shore had big white perch.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.