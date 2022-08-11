Wednesday was hot and sticky.

Not many people seem to be fishing right now. I know several charter boats are in the White Marlin Open, but private boats are not going out very often either. I suspect it is because of the heat and the price of fuel.

Speaking of the White Marlin Open, right now the leading fish is a 213.5-pound bigeye tuna caught by Brian Stewart on the Reel Tight. Wednesday saw over 200 boats fishing so I suspect we will see some changes to the leader board, perhaps, the first white marlin.

Six-year-old Trey Guest went fishing with his Pop-Pop on the Port-A-Bella and it’s a good thing he did. At the end of the day he had the only keeper sea bass.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had the father and son team of Kelly and Kellin Keller out for a morning of shark fishing. They went nine for eleven and pushed the Top Fin’s total for the season to 275 big sharks.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.