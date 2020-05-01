WGMD Fishing Report 5-1-20

With gale warnings up on the Delaware and Chesapeake bays and the Atlantic Ocean I didn’t bother to call anyone for a fishing report. The wind is supposed to drop out on Friday, but seas in the ocean will remain at eight feet. Sunday looks like the next fishable day.

Governor Carney has issued a directive that all visitors to state parks and wildlife areas must have face coverings. They must wear these when coming into contact with anyone inside the social distancing six-foot requirement. Once you leave your truck or car there is no telling when you might come closer than six feet to another person, so it seems to me you will be wearing a face covering all the time.

Friday, May 1, is the opening of the Maryland Striped Bass Trophy Season. Anglers are allowed one fish larger than 35 inches. Charter and head boats may run, but can only carry ten people including the captain and mate. It is going to be very interesting to see how this goes. It could be exciting if the winds don’t lay down and the fleet bunches up.

