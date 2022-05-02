WGMD Fishing Report 5-1-22

A lot of fish were caught on Sunday including tog, flounder and rockfish. The remainder of the week looks fishable and it’s about time.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid came back from ocean structure3 with 30 tog. Several private boats also came in with good numbers of tog also from ocean structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that Grant Barnhart caught a 34.5-inch, 13.5-pound rockfish out of the surf at Fenwick Island on a plug on Saturday night. Other large rockfish have been caught from Indian River Inlet at night and early in the morning on SP Minnows.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boat found tog for his party, but it was hard to stay over one spot due to the wind and current. Flounder are beginning to show up at the inlet on Gulp! and live minnows.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle was cleaning tog when I called and said the fish were caught from kayaks on green crabs at the Wall.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.